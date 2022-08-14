Sunday, 3:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV: Ch. 9 Radio: 100.3 FM

Vikings update: Kevin McConnell makes his debut as the team's 10th head coach. … The Vikings are 5-1 against the Raiders in preseason games. … QB Kirk Cousins (illness) won't play. … The Vikings have 17 returning starters and 34 new players on the roster. … The average age of the team is 25.4 years old. … After three preseason games, the Vikings open the regular season Sept. 11 vs. Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Raiders update: Josh McDaniels is the new Raiders coach. He spent 18 seasons as an assistant in New England and was head coach at Denver from 2009-2010. … Davante Adams was acquired from Green Bay for a first- and second-round pick and is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with a five-year, $141.25 million contract. … Adams joins his former Fresno State teammate, QB Derek Carr. … Vegas won the Hall of Fame preseason game, beating Jacksonville 27-11 on Aug. 4 as former Vikings RB Ameer Abdullah scored a rushing touchdown. ... TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is out.