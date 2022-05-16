COLLIN BEDUHN

Wayzata • tennis

Opponents face a tall order when they take on Beduhn and the Trojans. The 6-7 junior holds down the No. 1 singles spot in the formidable lineup. Beduhn is unbeaten this season, which recently included a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked Matthew Fullerton as the Trojans knocked off Class 2A defending champion and top-ranked Edina 5-2 in a Lake Conference showdown.

"That was a really big win for us," Beduhn said. "We were pushed at every spot and came through. It shows the progress we are making as a team."

Beduhn utilizes his height to pack a big serve to go long with his solid ground-stroke attack.

"My serve is really big and helps me find my rhythm," Beduhn said. "I started to really come into my own five weeks ago. I have become more consistent."

So have his teammates, who lost to Edina in the state finals last year.

"We are playing at a level that could lead us to a state championship," Beduhn said.

AVA CINNAMO

Rosemount • track

The senior's triple jump of 41 feet, 6 inches broke the state record of 41-2¼ set in 2018 by Allyson Weiss of East Ridge as the Irish won the Class 3A, Section 3 true team championship. "Ava is an incredibly talented athlete whose work ethic, determination and desire to achieve her goals are like no other," Irish coach Sara Hatleli said.

BRAYDEN HELLUM

Stillwater • baseball

Hellum turned in a performance he will always remember in the Ponies' 16-6 victory over Park of Cottage Grove in Suburban East Conference play. The game's winning pitcher belted three home runs and drove in seven runs. He is 3-0 on the hill this season while hitting .500.

LINDSAY WIRFS

Lakeville South • lacrosse

A Navy recruit, Wirfs is one of the reasons the Cougars are only allowing 4.3 goals per game. The senior goalkeeper held Prior Lake to a season-low five goals in a 7-5 victory over the state's top-ranked team. "She has been extremely confident and calm between the pipes this year," Cougars coach Patrick Crandall said.

BLAKE NYENATI

Andover • track

The state's best hurdler added to his repertoire, helping the Huskies win the Class 3A, Section 4 true team meet. The senior won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, took second place in the 200 dash and finished seventh in the long jump. His best times this season in the hurdles are 14.19 and 39.04, respectively.

RILEY O'CONNELL

Centennial • softball

The freshman has caught fire at the plate. O'Connell, the No. 1 pitchers for the 12-3 Cougars, went on an 11-for-14 tear with a home run and five RBI. She is 7-0 with a 0.62 ERA this season in the circle.

CAM GELLING

Benilde-St. Margaret's • lacrosse

Gelling is the leading goal scorer for the No. 1-ranked Red Knights. The senior attacker has been a model of consistency, scoring between two and four goals in all eight games for unbeaten Benilde-St. Margaret's. He was the fourth-leading scorer (28 goals) last season for the defending state champions.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.