PAYTON MORRIS

New Prague • soccer

Morris knows firsthand what it's like to leave the pitch disappointed. The senior captain finally got to experience the opposite.

The Morris-led Trojans garnered the first section victories of her high school career. Fifth-seeded New Prague beat St. Peter 1-0 and then upset top-seeded Mankato East 2-1 in overtime in the Class 2A, Section 2 tournament.

"We went absolutely crazy," Morris said after the semifinal victory. "I know the feeling of what it's like to lose. It's not fun at all."

Morris scored the lone goal against St. Peter and netted the equalizer with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left against Mankato East.

"Payton has a way of being in the right place at the right time and our team has definitely benefited from it," New Prague coach Matt Anderson said.

The Trojans won only one of their last eight games during the regular season. They wound up 4-10-1.

"We started out a little rough this year," Morris said. "The turnaround has been truly amazing."

STEFANO GIOVANNELLI

St. Louis Park • football

The junior wide receiver caught three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, two in the final 30 seconds, as St. Louis Park rallied to beat Waconia 29-28. His final grab was a 36-yarder while being double-teamed with four seconds remaining. He has only 19 receptions on the season, but 10 have been for touchdowns.

CLAIRE REINKE

Wayzata • swimming

Reinke won the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and swam a leg on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams for the Trojans in the Class 2A, Section 5 true team meet. The junior owns the second-fastest time in the state in the 100 butterfly at 56.7 seconds.

SAM HOYT

Mounds View • soccer

"Sam has a tremendous ability of igniting our attack," Mustangs coach Joe Warren said. The senior netted two goals in each of their first two section tournament games, which included a 5-4 victory over Class 3A, No. 1-ranked Maple Grove.

LEAH LENZ

Belle Plaine • volleyball

The senior middle hitter was instrumental in the Tigers' four victories en route to the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational title. "Leah has really improved and pushed herself in transition. She had some game-changing kills as well as some key blocks," Belle Plaine coach Haley Fogarty said.

HOOTIE HAGE

Prior Lake • cross-country

Hage capped an outstanding regular season by winning the South Suburban Conference championship with a time of 16:17.2 over the 5-kilometer course at Eagan High School. He is ranked third in Class 3A.

ALYSSA MARCEAU

Minnetonka • soccer

Marceau scored two goals in both of the Skippers' section tournament games. She has 16 goals on the year, which includes five games with at least two. "She will run through anything to put the ball in the net," Skippers coach Kelsey Hans said. "She is playing her best soccer right now."

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.