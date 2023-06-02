Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It could be tough going for Twin Cities motorists this weekend as portions of two freeways shut down for road work.

Drivers who normally use Interstate 94 north of downtown Minneapolis and northbound I-35W in the south metro will need to find alternate routes from Friday night to Monday morning.

Both directions of I-94 between I-394 and I-694/Hwy. 252 will close at 10 p.m. Friday to allow crews to remove the Plymouth Avenue bridge deck. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is replacing driving surface on the bridge, which closed to traffic on Tuesday. The bridge will reopen in the fall, said MnDOT spokesman Jesse Johnson.

The freeway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, but the ramp leading from N. 3rd Street to westbound I-94 won't reopen until 5 a.m. Tuesday, MnDOT said.

The northbound lanes of I-35W between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday this weekend and next. The southbound EZ Pass lanes also will be closed between 82nd and 94th streets.

Crews will be resurfacing the road and improving ramps, sidewalks and signals at several intersections.

Motorists should prepare for weekend closures on southbound I-35W between I-35E and I-494 later this summer, Johnson said.