Mankato police are searching for a man who is believed to have damaged as many as 45 newly planted trees in the southern Minnesota city.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video intentionally damaging trees along Balcerzak Drive between Phol Road and Monks Avenue, then leaving the area on foot, according to a statement from the Mankato Department of Public Safety

Officers found the damage shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday after getting several reports of criminal damage to property, the statement said.

Authorities estimated the tree damage at $16,000.

The same man is also believed to have gone to Fire Station No. 3 and damaged signs in the parking lot. He also allegedly threw a pole at the station's front door.

The video showed the suspect wearing a blue hoodie, orange or red sweatpants, black socks and white or tan slip-on sandals.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 1-507-387-8725.



