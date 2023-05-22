Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Law enforcement said Monday that it is so far declining to pursue charges against a man who shot and killed another man in St. Paul over the weekend.

The shooting occurred Saturday shortly after midnight near Payne and E. Arlington avenues, police said.

Officers located the shooting victim in an alley in the 600 block of Arlington. Police identified him as Antuan D. Jones, 41, of St Paul.

A 19-year-old St. Paul man reported his role in this incident to investigators, gave a statement and turned over the gun he used, police said. He was booked into jail about an hour after the shooting and released late Saturday morning.

"In consultation with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, this male was released pending further investigation," a police statement read. "A second gun was located on the crime scene."

Police have not addressed a possible motive behind the killing. Police have yet to say whether the shooting was a case of self-defense or whether the gunman had a permit to carry a weapon.

In Minnesota, anyone under age 21 could not get a government-issued permit to carry a gun in public, until last month, when federal judge struck down the law barring 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining a permit.

There have been 15th homicides in St. Paul this year. There were 18 at this point last year, according to a Star Tribune database.