The body of a missing kayaker in the Mississippi River was found by a boater Friday evening, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Donald Richard Worden, 39, had been missing since Wednesday, when his empty, overturned dark red kayak was spotted near St. Cloud Hospital.

After days of official search and recovery operations were unsuccessful, a boater spotted Worden's body near the St. Germain Street bridge (also called Veterans Bridge) in St. Cloud and called 911, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday.

Boats from the St. Cloud Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office worked together on the recovery, the release said.

Worden had been paddling from a spot near near Sartell's Holiday Stationstore, headed for Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud, about 6 miles to the south, according to the Sheriff's Office.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.