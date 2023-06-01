Officials say they are trying to find a man whose unoccupied kayak was found on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.

A boater on the river alerted law enforcement shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday to an overturned kayak near the St. Cloud Hospital, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

"The boater had observed and recovered the kayak and did not see anyone around," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The man began his journey near the Holiday station store in Sartell and was bound for Munsinger Gardens about 6 miles to the south in St. Cloud, according to the Sheriff's Office.

St. Cloud Fire Department personnel on several boats checked the river's surface and shoreline for the kayaker, the statement continued. Joining in the search were boats from the Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Natural Resources that were outfitted with sonar equipment.

The Sheriff's Office said the kayaker is white man, 39 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, roughly 200 pounds, with crewcut-style black hair and a reddish beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with an American flag design on the front. The Sheriff's Office said it was waiting for full family notification to be made before releasing his name.

Anyone with information about this case is being urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.