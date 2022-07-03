Police are asking for help in finding the parents of a boy found late Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.

The boy was found alone about 5:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Avenue N. Officers spoke with nearby residents but were unable to locate the boy's parents, police said.

The boy told officers that his name was Daniel, but he was unable to provide further information about his family or where he lives.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call 911. You may also send a tip via text message by texting "BPPD" and your tip to 847411, or you may visit this link.