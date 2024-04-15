Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 30-mile law enforcement pursuit of a driver suspected of hitting a police officer's squad with his vehicle ended south of the Twin Cities, with the man fatally shooting himself outside a hospital, officials said.

The encounter began about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in West Concord, where an officer was rammed by a vehicle as he attempted to make a traffic stop, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

A witness saw the crash and followed the suspect's vehicle as the driver fled north, according to the sheriff's office.

Dodge County deputies took up the pursuit into Goodhue County until it ended in Cannon Falls in the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital parking lot, officials said.

The driver was given repeated commands from law enforcement, but instead "displayed a gun and then shot himself," read a statement from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

The suspect's identity has yet to be released.

No police officers or deputies fired their weapons, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is heading up the investigation into all aspects of the encounter.







