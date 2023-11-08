Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Saints, marking quarterback Joshua Dobbs' first Vikings start. How many will he make for the Vikings this season? How does Nick Mullens factor? What's the outlook with Justin Jefferson returning to practice?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.