Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs called winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week a "pretty cool accomplishment" before quickly spreading its love to 52 teammates he'd met only a week earlier.

"It was truly a team effort," he said of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

"There were a lot of plays by our defense, especially early in the game, to keep our offense in the game. And some efforts on my turnovers, guys rushing down and knocking a guy out of bounds at the 1-yard line to keep it a three-point possession instead of a seven-point possession. So, tremendous effort by this team."

Acquired in a trade with Arizona on Oct. 31 and prepared only to back up rookie Jaren Hall five days later, Dobbs instead replaced the injured Hall early in the second quarter, gave up a safety and lost two fumbles early and then used his arm and legs to lead the Vikings to an improbable upset.

Dobbs threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns — including the game-winner with 22 seconds left — and no interceptions while running for a career-high 66 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown and a 22-yard scramble on fourth-and-7 on the game-winning drive. Dobbs also became the first player in NFL history to have three total touchdowns in back-to-back weeks with two different teams.

"I told Dobbs, actually before the game, that this is the kind of game that could change your whole life," said defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. "Sure enough, it did. He just got NFC player of the week. Very well deserved. He went out and proved that we can have all the confidence in the world in him."

Asked if his life has changed, Dobbs laughed and said, "As of now, it's pretty much the same. Still staying [at the hotel] across the street and living out of my suitcase.

"So everything is pretty similar in life. Each week, there are story lines made. But if you don't show up and play next week, then no one cares about last week."

Who will back up Dobbs?

With Hall still in the NFL's concussion protocol and Nick Mullens' back not healthy enough to open his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is looking at the likelihood of having to elevate 31-year-old journeyman Sean Mannion from the practice squad to back up Dobbs on Sunday.

"We'll see how the week goes," O'Connell said. "But Sean Mannion will be ready to go. I don't worry about Sean in any way being able to handle our offense. There's a reason why we brought him back here."

Mannion is 0-3 as a starter in the NFL. Two of his starts came with the Vikings in 2019, when starters were being rested for the playoffs, and 2021, when Kirk Cousins missed the game at Green Bay after testing positive for COVID-19. O'Connell cut Mannion in training camp last year and re-signed him last month.

Tanner and the emergency QBs

For the second time this season, former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has left his job as an analyst on P.J. Fleck's coaching staff to join the Vikings' practice squad.

"We appreciate coach [P.J.] Fleck letting us borrow him and making him a part of our quarterback room," O'Connell said. "We need to keep the numbers up in there."

The Vikings also released defensive lineman Sheldon Day from the practice squad.

Emergency QB tryouts?

O'Connell said he's on the lookout for an emergency quarterback now that running back Cam Akers has landed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

"Out of an effort to always be prepared, we probably will have multiple guys this week — I wouldn't say we're going to have tryouts by any stretch, but we're definitely going to make sure we have a couple guys ready to go," O'Connell said.

Asked to name the candidates, O'Connell said, "We'll see. The list is long enough right now that we'll narrow that down before we get it to you."

Osborn in concussion protocol

Receiver K.J. Osborn remained in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday and missed practice along with Hall and defensive lineman Dean Lowry (groin).

Meanwhile, left tackle Christian Darrisaw is trying to return after missing the Falcons game because of a groin injury.

"I think the next couple of days will be important for CD," O'Connell said. "Hopefully we can have him on Sunday."

Darrisaw was listed as limited Wednesday, as was linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle), tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and tight end Johnny Mundt (knee).