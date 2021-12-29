Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer embrace their inner sports talk radio by discussing the NFC playoff field, the Vikings' chances on Sunday, and safety Harrison Smith's current outlook at the Hall of Fame ahead of Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field.
