Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' reaction to Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin's heart stopping on the field after what looked like a routine hit. They eventually transition into a tough injury for Brian O'Neill and the Vikings offense, followed by Sunday's game in Chicago and how the NFC playoffs could shake out.

