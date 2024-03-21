See more of the story

On the latest Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the team's crossroads at quarterback. The Vikings have signaled through trades and free-agent acquisitions that they're all in on finding the next franchise passer in the first round of April's NFL draft. What does the acquisition of another first-round pick mean? What about Sam Darnold? Ben, Andrew and Michael also open the mailbag and answer readers' questions, including: why did the Kirk Cousins breakup happen now instead of two years ago?

