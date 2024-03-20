After adding linebackers Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman during the first stage of free agency, the Vikings continued to remake the second level of their defense on Wednesday.

The team signed former Giants linebacker Jihad Ward at the end of his free agent visit in Minnesota, and agreed to terms with former Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to a source with knowledge of both deals. Both players, who turn 30 in May, give the Vikings additional veteran depth behind the linebackers they signed at the start of free agency.

Since the market opened last week, the Vikings have signed or agreed to terms with seven defenders from other teams, adding defensive linemen Jonah Williams and Jerry Tillery and cornerback Shaq Griffin to the five linebackers they've brought in. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores figured to drive an active search for defensive help after 2023, when a surprising defense was thinned out by injuries and exposed for its youth in the four consecutive losses that closed the season following a 3-0 shutout of the Raiders.

Ward, who started nine games for the Giants last season, gives the Vikings another edge defender to go with Greenard and Van Ginkel as Minnesota replaces Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum and Marcus Davenport. Ward had a career-high five sacks in 2023, finishing with three in his last three games.

Grugier-Hill reunites with Greenard and Cashman, both former Texans who played with Grugier-Hill in Houston in 2022. Last season with the Panthers, Grugier-Hill started five games and posted an interception; he'll join the Vikings' group of inside linebackers, and also figures to play a significant role on special teams after the Vikings lost Troy Dye in free agency.