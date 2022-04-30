General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first Vikings draft was eventful with 10 picks, six trades and two links to receivers now in Detroit and Green Bay. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the focus on defensive backs with safety Lewis Cine and corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, as well as passing receivers Jameson Williams and Christian Watson to the Lions and Packers.
