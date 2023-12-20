Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's Vikings-Lions meeting, the first this season but possibly the first of many with high stakes in the NFC North. How do the Vikings in Year 2 under Kevin O'Connell stack up with the Lions in Year 3 under Dan Campbell? Which roster is better built for long-term success?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.