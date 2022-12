Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 27-24 win against the Giants, from Greg Joseph's clutch kick to Justin Jefferson's key plays to all the other individual efforts that helped the Vikings boost their record to 12-3.

