The Vikings' annual trip to Chicago is often full of twists and turns. In a 2021 season full of those, what should we expect for Monday night at Soldier Field? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand talk about Vikings-Bears games through the years and this matchup between Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields.
