Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

What happened to the Vikings defense? Are players and/or scheme getting exposed? Does this increase the chances of Brian Flores staying in Minnesota in 2024?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the defensive collapse, Flores in head coaching conversations, a former top draft pick, and which teams they've got making the Super Bowl this year.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.