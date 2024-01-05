Kickoff: Noon Sunday

Noon Sunday Where: Ford Field, Detroit

Ford Field, Detroit TV: Fox

Fox Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 162, 381 (Vikings), 81, 226 (Lions)

KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 162, 381 (Vikings), 81, 226 (Lions) Line: Lions by 3½

The Vikings (7-9) entered their Dec. 24 matchup against the Lions with hopes of winning out and claiming their second consecutive NFC North title. Losses to Detroit and Green Bay have instead reduced them to a thread of a playoff chance heading into their regular-season finale, where they'll need to beat the Lions (11-5) and have three other games break their way. There's also some pride on the line for a team that's lost five of its last six to fall to the fringes of the playoff race.

Here's a look at Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Lions:

THE BIGGEST STORY LINE

Mullens gets last turn on Vikings' QB carousel: For the third time in the past four games, the Vikings will have a different starter at quarterback than they used the previous week. They went from Joshua Dobbs to Nick Mullens to Jaren Hall, and now they're back to Mullens, who replaced Hall at halftime of the team's loss to Green Bay last week and will start the season finale in Detroit. Mullens threw for 411 yards in the Vikings' Dec. 24 loss to the Lions, but was intercepted four times; the Vikings will hope he can lead them to their first turnover-free game since their last win over the Raiders on Dec. 10.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. LIONS DEFENSE

Offensive line could be challenged to protect Mullens: The Vikings practiced without right tackle Brian O'Neill because of an ankle injury during the first two days of the week, and were without left tackle Christian Darrisaw because of an illness on Thursday. Right guard Ed Ingram, who injured his shoulder on Sunday night against Green Bay, was limited the first two days of the week. The Vikings' offensive line seems unlikely to be at full health on Sunday, against a Lions team that pressured Mullens on 36.6% of his dropbacks and sacked him four times in the first meeting.

Jefferson could still reach 1K mark: Even though he's missed seven games this season, Justin Jefferson could finish the year with more than 1,000 receiving yards, if he can post 118 on Sunday against a Lions team that's rarely been able to stop him. Jefferson has surpassed 120 receiving yards in five of his seven career games against the Lions, setting a Vikings regular-season franchise record with 223 yards in his last trip to Ford Field. Though he won't reach the 2,000-yard mark he'd aimed for at the beginning of the year, a fourth straight 1,000-yard season could be a nice consolation for Jefferson after a frustrating year.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. LIONS OFFENSE

Vikings seek redemption against Goff: Lions quarterback Jared Goff got his first win against Brian Flores, the coordinator who'd beaten him in three previous meetings, and helped the Lions win the NFC North title at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks ago with a diet of short passes that allowed Detroit players like Jahmyr Gibbs to test the Vikings' perimeter tackling. Goff has struggled against pressure for much of his career, but was pressured on only 12 of his 41 dropbacks in the first meeting, where the Vikings lost edge rusher D.J. Wonnum to a torn quadriceps muscle. Flores will try to get enough pressure out of a depleted group to affect Goff in the way he had during three wins (including a Super Bowl victory) from 2016-20.

Lions face decisions on banged-up starters: If the Lions win and the Eagles and Cowboys lose on Sunday, Detroit would finish as the NFC's No. 2 seed and have a chance to host a divisional playoff game if the Lions win at home wild-card weekend. That might provide motivation for the Lions to keep all of their starters in the game on Sunday, but they otherwise would be locked in to the No. 3 seed. Coach Dan Campbell said this week he could be cautious with injured players like wide receiver Jameson Williams, who did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an ankle injury. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who has been limited with an ankle injury this week, should be good to go, Campbell said.

PREDICTION

The Lions, as the No. 3 seed with an outside chance to get the No. 2 spot, are in the same position this year as the Vikings were last year. If they take a similar approach, deciding to pull starters after halftime while playing it cautious with injured players, the Vikings could have an easier task than they did on Dec. 24, when they gave up 389 yards in a loss. But the Vikings' own defensive injuries could still mean a tough day in Detroit, especially if the Lions are able to run the ball and control the clock as effectively as they did in the first meeting. With Detroit playing before a fired-up home crowd, and bringing "controlled fury," as Campbell put it, into this matchup after last week's controversial finish in Dallas, the Lions might still have a little too much for the Vikings to match. Prediction: Lions 27, Vikings 21