Cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks popped off against their former teams, and the rest of the Vikings fed off their energy in a 34-26 win against the Cardinals on Sunday. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Peterson's comments and more of what they heard from U.S. Bank Stadium from a 6-1 team.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.