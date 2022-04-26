Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says he has a unique leadership style. How will that form the Vikings' approach to drafting? What positions will the team value under his leadership? Will they even stay at pick No. 12? If so, who's in play? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
