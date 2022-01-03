The Vikings didn't run the ball enough and don't have a rookie quarterback worth evaluating in this regular season, at least according to Mike Zimmer after Sunday night's loss in Green Bay. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins react to Zimmer's postgame comments, quarterback Sean Mannion's start and the direction of the franchise from Lambeau Field.
