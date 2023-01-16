Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Host Michael Rand brings you a special, vent-filled Daily Delivery from U.S. Bank Stadium in the aftermath of the Vikings' season-ending 31-24 loss to the Giants in the Wild Card playoff game.

A 13-4 season gave way to a host of familiar problems, including a disappearing defense. The sum total was the first one-score loss, coming at the worst possible time, to a mediocre foe that was nevertheless better than the Vikings on Sunday.

