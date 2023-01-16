Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME BALLS

QB Daniel Jones: In his first career playoff game, Jones had no turnovers, was 24-for-35 for 301 yards and two TDs and was the Giants' leading rusher with 78 yards on 17 carries. While he was sacked three times, he consistently eluded pressure by scrambling to keep drives alive.

RB Saquon Barkley: He had 109 yards from scrimmage — 53 rushing and 56 receiving — and gained 5.9 yards per carry and 11.2 yards per catch. He scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

WR Isaiah Hodgins: He loves playing the Vikings. He has 194 receiving yards on 16 catches in two games against them this season after his first career 100-yard game Sunday. His previous career highs for catches and yards was a five-catch, 44-yard game on Dec. 4 against Washington.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

6.3: Giants yards per play

5.9: Vikings yards per play

11: QB hits on Kirk Cousins by the Giants defense, which also had five tackles for a loss but had zero sacks.

8: Number of different receivers Cousins completed passes to, including three tight ends.

23: Number of receptions for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson against the Giants this season, with 238 yards. He had 13 catches for 109 yards on Dec. 24 and 10 catches for 129 yards on Sunday.

6: Number of first downs gained by Hockenson, four of them coming on third or fourth down.

0: Number of incomplete passes thrown in the first quarter by both teams.

4:21: Time left in the third quarter when the Giants punted for the first time in the game.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23

Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, W, 39-36, OT

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, W, 27-24

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, L, 41-17

Jan. 8: at Chicago, W, 29-13

Jan. 15 vs. N.Y. Giants, L, 31-24*

*=playoffs