Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 30-20 loss from Ford Field, where safety Harrison Smith may have played his last game in the NFL. They look back on Smith's 12-year career, receiver Justin Jefferson's dominance and frustration, and Akayleb Evans' tough end in this episode.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.