Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand after Tuesday's news that Twins great Joe Mauer has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The final margin was tight -- he cleared the bar by four votes, being named on 76.1% of ballots -- but the honor is undeniable. The St. Paul kid who spent his entire career with the Twins will be enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 21 along with Adrián Beltré and Todd Helton.

Neal, who covered Mauer's entire playing career, shares stories and unique perspectives of Mauer and celebrates the achievement.

