Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a Vikings-Packers rivalry game without a surefire Hall of Famer on the opposing sideline. The Vikings are favored to win. How confident should anyone be about Sunday's game? What are the chances they make the playoffs? Are we surprised at the confidence in this Brian Flores-led defense?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.