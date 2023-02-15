Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss takeaways from defensive coordinator Brian Flores' introductory press conference on Wednesday. Then the Star Tribune's Mark Craig joins to talk about Jared Allen missing the final cut for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, and Andy Reid's excellence.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.