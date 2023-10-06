A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Ethan Lambert, mndaily.com writer:

1 The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Varsity Theater. One of the very best rock bands to come out of the 1990s, the psychedelic ensemble fronted by Anton Newcombe powered through a mesmerizing set for more than two hours. Newcombe's banter between songs was funny, confusing and absurd, often all at the same time. As a whole, it is one of the year's concert highlights.

2 Sleater-Kinney, "Hell." On the lead single for their upcoming album "Little Rope," Sleater-Kinney expand upon the musical chaos of their overlooked 2019 LP "The Center Won't Hold." After their sonically innocuous 2021 album "Path of Wellness," this track is a breath of fresh air, showing the genius musical duo (formerly trio) once again pushing their sound forward as opposed to leaning on convention.

3 Underscores, "Wallsocket." One of the strongest albums to come out of the hyperpop scene in recent memory, the second record from April Harper Grey, the woman behind Underscores, is one of the catchiest of the year. Expertly fusing glitchy electronic production with alternative rock, Grey proves to be a very promising rising artist.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Pink interview, Los Angeles Times. Not surprisingly, she's as refreshing and real in conversation as she is onstage, as she discusses fitness, parenting, lip-syncing, country music, fellow female superstars, Jann Wenner's sexist attitude and why she's a better live performer than recording artist. "Because live is messy. It's life, it's gritty, it's authentic — it's unrehearsed. I mean, we rehearse to a certain extent for safety. But you never know what's gonna happen. And I'm never in my head. The second I step onstage, I'm in my heart, I'm in my body....It's where I live."

2 Bobby Rush, the Dakota. For a highly entertaining two hours, the chatterbox acoustic blues man, who turns 90 next month, talked about his life and philosophies, sharing tales about working in cotton fields, finding his way to Chess Records in Chicago and being smart enough to own his own recording masters. Between all the informative and amusing yakking, he performed several original blues tunes that were playfully suggestive. He has an endless supply of ageless double entendres.

3 "Carlos." This insightful authorized documentary over which Carlos Santana had control traces his musical and personal history, shedding light on issues with his mother and father. There's a mix of archival, home and fresh footage and, of course, lots of spiritual philosophizing from the Zen master of guitar, including his earthly verbal coda: "Eat tacos."

