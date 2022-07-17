A St. Paul woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a semi-trailer truck plowed into a line of cars waiting at a stoplight Saturday morning in Jordan.

According to the State Patrol, vehicles were stopped at a red light in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 169 shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday when the truck plowed into them from behind, pushing several vehicles into the intersection with Hwy. 282.

That in turn resulted in a second crash when one of the northbound vehicles was propelled into the southbound lanes of Hwy. 169.

One of the drivers, Anna Leigh Biedenbender, 30, of St. Paul, was taken to HCMC with what the State Patrol called "life-threatening injuries."

The truck driver, Jared Jamal Washington, 32, of Florissant, Mo., was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee with non-life-threatening injuries.