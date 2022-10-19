When beloved south Minneapolis pie shop Pie & Mighty announced its closure this summer, fans were heartbroken. Now, there's a glimmer of hope for those who jockeyed for the chance to purchase one of the crusty beauties.

Rachel Swan, Pie & Mighty's chief pie operating officer, head baker and inventor of its delectable lard and butter crusts, is back at the ovens. But this time, she's working for a restaurant. Her pies will soon be on the menu at The Lexington, St. Paul's venerable dining institution on Grand Avenue.

Swan said the restaurant reached out to her and got her thinking about a new way to share her pies, without the overwhelming pressure of trying to operate a small bakery.

"We are excited to work with Rachel to bring more variety to our dessert menu," Lexington chef Nick O'Leary said in a statement. "The pies are delicious, and our guests will absolutely love them."

The specifics of the menu are currently under development, but there will be both sweet and savory pies, and they will hit the menu before the holiday season. That means it won't be long before fans will be able to enjoy the Lexington's iconic comfort dishes — with pie — in holiday elegance while listening to the jazz soundtrack in the Williamsburg room.