A pickup truck driver was killed in a collision west of the Twin Cities with a semitrailer truck that crossed into his lane, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. Monday just west of Glencoe on Hwy. 212 at Hamlet Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The pickup driver, 72-year-old Gary L. Vogt of Glencoe died at the scene, the patrol said.

Timothy L. Millhouse,cq/ec 53, of Ellendale, Minn., was heading east on Hwy. 212, strayed into the median and tipped over into the westbound lanes, where Vogt hit the overturned rig, according to the patrol. Millhouse was not injured.