Q: Do you know when the end of "Picard" is going to appear?

A: The second season of "Star Trek: Picard" has been completed on Paramount Plus, and a third and final season is expected in 2023. While the series has seen some players from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" show up here and there on "Picard," Variety says the third season will be "the first time the main 'TNG' cast has performed on screen together since the 2002 feature film 'Star Trek: Nemesis.' " And "Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas has promised on Twitter that "these aren't just cameos. This is a proper sendoff to the TNG crew."

War song marches on

Q: I remember the song "Bring the Boys Home" by Freda Payne that came out around the end of the war in Vietnam. I haven't heard it lately. Do you know if the song would offend anybody for political reasons?

A: The song by Payne, best known for the classic "Band of Gold," was a hit in 1971, spending 10 weeks in the Billboard Top 40, rising as high as No. 12. But it was a controversial work, as most protest songs were during that time, with its references to a "senseless war" and "facing death in vain," as well as a chorus pleading to "turn the (troop) ships around." Still, the song has hardly disappeared. A quick check of music streamers Pandora and Spotify found it easily enough, and it has been on various collections of Payne's songs.

Ant farm

Q: Can you help with the name of an old movie set in South America on a plantation? It was about stopping an invasion of ants that was heading to the plantation to destroy the crop.

A: That would be "The Naked Jungle," a 1954 film starring Eleanor Parker and Charlton Heston.

Losing their heads

Q: Five or more years ago, I watched a theater movie that took place in ancient Central or South America about indigenous peoples whose heads were lopped off by their king as a sacrifice to the gods. One tribesman wanted no part of this, and the rest of the movie was about his escape. Does this sound at all familiar?

A: The movie is "Apocalypto," a 2006 film co-written and directed by Mel Gibson.

