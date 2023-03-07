6:30 p.m. vs. Philadelphia 76ers • Target Center • TNT, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves will again be without guard Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) after he was ruled out for Tuesday's game. Nowell has missed the past four games but was scrimmaging after practice with staff and reserves in the Wolves' "Stay in Shape League," a sign his return is close. … Anthony Edwards is shooting 40% from two-point range in five games since the All-Star break and is 39% from three-point range. Edwards is averaging 3.6 free-throw attempts per game, down from his season average of 5.3. … The Wolves defeated the 76ers 112-109 on Nov. 19 in Philadelphia.

76ers update: Philadelphia will be coming to Minnesota after beating the Pacers 147-143 in Indiana on Monday behind Joel Embiid's 42 points. The 76ers are 6-3 when playing on no rest with a defensive rating of 108.4 points per 100 possessions in those games. That's better than their season average of 112.2. At the deadline, Philadelphia acquired Jalen McDaniels, the brother of Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, from Charlotte. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points Monday and is averaging 6.4 points in 10 games with the Sixers.