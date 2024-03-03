Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A person was stabbed on a light-rail train in St. Paul on Saturday night and treated for injuries that were not serious, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested and charges were pending, Metro Transit said.

The stabbing occurred on a westbound Green Line train near the intersection of University and Cromwell avenues. The train was temporarily delayed as a result.

The stabbing comes as Metro Transit works on improving light-rail safety with such measures as increasing police presence and deploying more transit agents who check fares but aren't officers.

Reported crimes on Metro trains and buses jumped 32% in 2023 compared with the previous year.