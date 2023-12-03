Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man died after he was struck by an SUV as he walked on Interstate 694 on Saturday night in Maple Grove, according to State Patrol.

The man, Terrell Antoine Joseph, 39, lived in Brooklyn Park, according to the patrol. He was walking east in the right center lane of traffic around 9 p.m. when a Jeep Liberty driving east in the same lane struck him near Hemlock Lane, according to a State Patrol incident report.

Road conditions were dry and alcohol is not believed to have been involved.

The 22-year-old driver of the Jeep Liberty was not wearing a seatbelt but was not injured.