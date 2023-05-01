Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a start-of-the-month, end-of-their-seasons evaluation of Minnesota pro sports.

In the always volatile NHL playoffs, which this year has already included massive upsets, the Wild have remained a constant with their postseason futility. How do we explain seven straight postseason exits without advancing, which has spanned multiple GMs and coaches? And will this year's defeat be enough to turn fans away?

The Wolves, meanwhile, head into this offseason with some potential. But these playoffs have also been constant reminders of the failures (sorry Giannis) of their past.

And the Twins look like the best team in the AL Central, even with recent starting pitching injuries.

