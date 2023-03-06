Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand had a number of topics to tackle on Monday's show. Among them: Lindsay Whalen and the Gophers going their separate ways during the Big Ten Tournament; the Wolves suddenly coming back to life; the Wild in contention for a top seed in the West; Gophers baseball starting the year 0-11, and Adam Thielen's future with the Vikings.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports