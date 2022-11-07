Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at an uncommonly successful weekend in Minnesota sports.

The Vikings and Gophers both overcame double-digit deficits to win, with the former improving to 7-1 and the latter repositioning itself in the Big Ten West mix. Gophers hockey and volleyball swept the weekend as well, and the Wolves won Saturday.

Plus Reusse agrees with a listener: These Vikings have a certain quality that is reminiscent of the Bud Grant era.

Also, some thoughts on a sobering situation at the end of Saturday night's boxing card at the Armory.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports