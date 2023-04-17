Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand was joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look at a busy stretch in Minnesota sports.

The Wolves were clobbered 109-80 in their playoff opener late Sunday, and Reusse saw it coming. He turned it off midway through the second quarter, sparing himself some of the worst of it and adding a little extra sleep. Minnesota looked tired and lifeless. Can they be more competitive in Game 2 on Wednesday?

They'll be joined Monday by the Wild, who open their series at Dallas. Reusse has a confession to make when it comes to how he handles queries about pro hockey.

Plus thoughts on the Twins and the American League after a split with the Yankees.

