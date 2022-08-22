Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the impotent Twins' offense. Minnesota was shut out 7-0 by the Rangers on Sunday, and a look at the lineup reveals a lot of players who just shouldn't scare opposing pitchers that much.

With a tough slate of games coming up, the Twins will need to revitalize their hitting to stay in the AL Central race.

Plus Reusse gives his pitch for why Cesar Tovar was such a deserving inductee into the Twins Hall of Fame and who else needs to get in soon.

And both Rand and Reusse offer solutions to the Vikings' backup QB problem.

