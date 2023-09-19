Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

On a packed Tuesday show, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse talk about their college football excursions over the weekend — including Reusse's visit to Harvard to see the Crimson face St. Thomas. Reusse also gives his perspective on Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha, who died at age 72.

The Vikings finally upgraded their offensive line it seems with a reported deal for guard Dalton Risner, but now that they are 0-2 will it matter? They are home underdogs to the Chargers on Sunday, but even a loss in that game won't be enough for them to think about unloading some of their core players like Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, Reusse says.

Plus some bad injury news for the Twins and perhaps a new segment idea?

