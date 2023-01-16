Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of Sunday's 31-24 Vikings loss to the Giants in the playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium. From another awful game by the defense to a questionable final play from Kirk Cousins, there was plenty to digest and spit out.

Plus Reusse gives his thoughts on the rest of the NFL playoffs and the Twins signing Carlos Correa.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports