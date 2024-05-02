Metro Transit will start a track repair and maintenance project on the southern third of the Blue Line on Friday, and buses will fill in along the closed portion of the line.

Trains will not run between Fort Snelling and Mall of America stations from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. May 13, the agency said.

The shuttle service between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will continue during the closure.

Southbound Blue Line riders will disembark at Fort Snelling station where buses will take them to the airport American Boulevard, Bloomington Central, 30th Avenue and Mall of America stations. Northbound riders can catch buses at the affected stations, then transfer to trains to head toward downtown Minneapolis.

"Replacement bus timing can vary and trips may take longer because of needed routing in the area. Please plan extra time for your trip," the agency said.

Motorists may also be impacted by the work. Some travel lanes along 34th Avenue north of Interstate 494 in Bloomington may also be closed at times through May 20. Drivers attempting to get to Terminal 2 should allow for extra time, Metro Transit said.

When lanes are closed, motorists using southbound 34th Avenue will be detoured to 24th Avenue S. and eastbound I-494. Northbound motorists heading to Terminal 2 will be directed to Hwy. 5 and Post Road.