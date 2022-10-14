A reward is now being offered in hopes of finding whoever is behind what Minneapolis park officials are calling three cases of arson since the historic Stevens House first caught fire in late August.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Thursday that people who provide information leading to the identification of anyone responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's State Fire Marshal Division.

The board said tips are being accepted now by phone at 1-800-723-2020. The Park Police is also accepting information about the fires. Tips to police with the possibility of receiving a reward can be sent to Police Lt. Swanson at 612-230-6561 or parkpolice@minneapolisparks.org.

While the Park Board is calling all three fires cases of arson, the Minneapolis Fire Department has so far only made such a public declaration for one of them.

Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said last week that the Sept. 20 blaze at the building in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park was set by someone.

"Fire patterns and a positive indication for accelerant indicate that this was [an] intentionally set fire of the exterior of the structure," Rucker said in a statement.

The most recent of the three fires occurred on Oct. 1, when crews responded shortly before 4 a.m. to find heavy fire rising from a rear corner of the building. Crews cut through a fence and boarding to douse the blaze, which burned the building's first and second floors as well as the roof near the chimney.

The building first caught fire on Aug 30. Responding crews found flames on the back side of the building burning through a first-floor wall. The fire was doused before it spread.

No injuries were reported in connection with any of the blazes.

The Stevens House was built from 1849 to 1850 on land near where the Minneapolis post office now stands. It soon became a meeting place for early settlers, who went on to found Hennepin County. The city's Park Board took ownership of the house later that century and moved it to Minnehaha Park.