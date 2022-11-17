Tap the bookmark to save this article.

2017 in Iowa City — Iowa 17, Gophers 10

Hawkeyes bolt to 14-0 lead; Gophers QB Demry Croft goes 9-for-29 for 139 yards with a pick.

2018 in Minneapolis — Iowa 48, Gophers 31

Nate Stanley passes for 314 yards and four TDs; T.J. Hockenson scores two TDs; Hawkeyes pick off Zack Annexstad thrice.

2019 in Iowa City — Iowa 23, Gophers 19

Hawkeyes lead 13-0 in first quarter, 20-6 at halftime and hand Gophers first loss of season, eventually costing them a berth in the Big Ten title game.

2020 in Minneapolis — Iowa 35, Gophers 7

Hawkeyes grab 14-0 lead, add three fourth-quarter TDs. Kirk Ferentz burns his three timeouts late, leaves with Floyd of Rosedale.

2021 in Iowa City — Iowa 27, Gophers 22

TD receptions of 72 yards by Charlie Jones and 27 by Keagan Johnson power Hawkeyes. Loss costs Gophers a trip to Indy for Big Ten title game.

Recent Gophers coaches vs. Iowa

Glen Mason 4-6

Tim Brewster 0-3

Jeff Horton (interim) 1-0

Jerry Kill 2-2

Tracy Claeys 0-2

P.J. Fleck 0-5