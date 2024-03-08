Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Cretin-Derham Hall junior Owen Nelson's goalie mask tells a story.

And what a story it is.

It's wrapped in team colors purple and white and honors his grandparents, Vietnamese refugees who left their homeland with nothing in 1979.

They built a life in St. Paul that 45 years later put starting goalie Nelson center stage in the Raiders' thrilling 4-3 comeback, double-overtime victory over Centennial in Friday's Class 2A afternoon quarterfinal. Cretin-Derham Hall rallied to win after trailing by three goals early in game.

"I told him when you want a new wrap, I want you to pick something that means something to you," said Owen's dad, Mike.

His mask includes the symbol for the ship Skyluck that smuggled his grandfather, Chan Ly, his grandmother, Don Ly, three children, a brother and extended family and 2,600 other refugees to Hong Kong and a new life four years after Saigon fell.

It also includes his grandfather's favorite Bible quote and the phrase "You Shall Not Pass" in Chinese lettering.

"I just asked my grandpa for something to put on my helmet," Owen said. "Something small enough to fit on my helmet and something meaningful for him and hockey."

Owen admits it has multiple meanings, including a message for the puck.

The back of his mask remembers Cretin-Derham Hall classmate and teammate Cormick Scanlan, who died on Christmas Day 2022 from stroke complications. It reads: Live Like Mick.

Owen is studying Mandarin at Cretin-Derham Hall.

"It's all about my culture for me," Owen said about his mask,

The mask made its debut midway through the season.

"It's holding up pretty good," he said. "I love it."

Thursday afternoon, Centennial scored three goals in the first 10 minutes, then didn't score on Owen Nelson again. His Raiders scored four unanswered goals, including the winner 12:23 in double overtime.

Mike Nelson met Owen's mom Hong when they were in high school.

Owen's grandparents were sponsored to come to America and Minnesota by Hope Lutheran Church in St. Paul in 1979 and never left. They lived in the church for a time. They spoke no English. His grandfather learned the language and completed an 18-month course to become a machinist.

His grandfather, now 74, worked for Northwest Airlines for eight years and still wears a company jacket to watch his grandson play.

"I love this country," Chan Ly said.